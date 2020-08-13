Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2, Análisis

Turtle Beach has been characterized by having a complete shelf for both console and computers such as the Elite Atlas Aero and this time it seeks to surprise enthusiasts with the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for consoles. This time we had the opportunity to evaluate those compatible with PlayStation 4 and we were pleasantly surprised.

The pandemic has led us to be more cautious with the choice of our gadgets, especially since we now use many of these devices both for work and for our entertainment activities. This has undoubtedly been taken into account by the designers of this second generation due to the multifunctionality of these headphones.

Design

Unlike the first generation of the Stealth 600, these helmets contemplated the users who wear glasses, this is felt when putting them on, since they do not press right where they go, making them more comfortable and in fact the shape of the pad is closer to the shape of the ear. The materials on the other hand allow you to stay fresh for long hours, so you can use them to play games, listen to music, have video conferences or watch content. Compared to other models, these do not have a 3.5 millimeter cable input, they are 100% wireless through a USB transmitter that is also smaller than the previous version. The bars that hold the headband of the headphones were reinforced, since those of its predecessor were thinner and tubular, now they are wider and match the overall design.

Another change is that now the power button is on the edge, along with the one for sound modes and the mic and audio volume donuts. The charge is now through a USB type C cable and it reaches its fullness in an average of 2 hours.

The material is somewhat opaque but it is compensated by the exterior design of the helmets, the detail of the fold on the sides of the headphones gives it a very particular touch.

Sound quality

The headphones have a good overall audio balance and can be customized in 5 modes, the first being the well-known super human that highlights sounds such as footsteps, weapons reloading or when someone approaches. This is very practical for competitive games and is activated by pressing the power button quickly. The other 4 modes are activated with the independent button that stands out from the power button and identifies each one with different beeps:

The default audio mode: This is optimized to give the best possible audio from PS4 games.

Boost mode: Amplifies the bass

Bass and treble boost: Enhances bass and treble

Vocal boost: Delve into the sounds of the voices.

The power of the sound is thanks to its 50 mm headphones that clarify all the content well, we occasionally evaluate music, movies, video games and we even attended a couple of conferences with them and we did not have any distortion.

The microphone for its part has 3 positions, when it is down it is activated and the other two already raised, deactivate it, it was also improved to reduce ambient noise, minimizing these sounds during our games. The most surprising thing is that we can level the volume of the microphone with the headphones themselves, since this calibration will be heard when it is active in the headphones themselves.



