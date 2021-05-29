Turtle Beach Officially Brings Recon Headphones to Brazil

Turtle Beach is one of the most popular and respected brands in the headset business, and it is officially launching some of its most desired accessories in Brazil! In partnership with distributor Solutions 2 Go, the Recon series includes 14 different models, entitled to cross-platform compatibility.

In other words, you can use these headphones even on the most modern consoles, such as the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as compatible mobile devices and tablets. Noteworthy are the Recon 50, Recon 70, Recon 200 and Recon Spark models, which all have a standard 3.5mm wired connector.

You don’t have to do a lot of research to find them, as the headsets are readily available on the main national retail chains. The Turtle Beach Recon 50 has a suggested retail price of R$ 339.90, but has a reduced launch price, costing only R$ 289.90 in a temporary offer. Its highlights are the 40mm speakers and wireless controls for adjusting volume or squelch.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70, on the other hand, has a suggested price of R $ 499.90 and a promotional launch price of R $ 439.90, with a lighter design, synthetic leather cushions and a highly sensitive flip-to-mute microphone. For those who can spend a little more, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 has a suggested price of R $ 729.90 and a promotional price of R $ 649.90, and has amplified audio, greater durability and a rechargeable battery for up to 12 hours of play.

Finally, the Turtle Beach Recon Spark has a suggested price of R $ 629.90 and a promotional price of R $ 559.90, offering 40 mm speakers, volume controls at the ear. All these models come with a one-year warranty.

What did you think of these headphones? Are you thinking of buying one of these headsets to improve your gaming? Comment below!