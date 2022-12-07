Turnstile Announces a Big Brixton Academy Show As Part of a Short European Tour in 2023

Turnstile have announced their biggest concert to date in the UK as part of a short European tour in 2023 — details and tickets below.

The hardcore band, who released a new album “GLOW ON” last year and has been touring nonstop since, will return to Europe next May.

The short tour will begin with a performance by Brixton Academy on May 30, followed by concerts in Tilburg (June 6) and Berlin (June 7).

The trip will also include performances at Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid, headlined by Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and others.

Tickets for the Turnstile 2023 concerts in the UK and Europe will go on sale from 10:00 local time on Friday, December 9.

For full information about the three concerts, see below.

MAY 2023

30 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

JUNE 2023

5 – Tilburg, 013

7 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

“GLOW ON” was released in August 2021. In a five-star review, NME called it “the sound of rock music stretched to exciting limits.”

Since then, the band has played a chaotic set at Glastonbury 2022 and appeared on the cover of NME.

In the cover version, Yates talked about the appeal of the band, saying, “It’s always a great feeling. Being able to reach out to anyone who is looking for our music and see how it happens is always an amazing feeling. Since we’ve been able to play live again, the opportunities we’ve been blessed with to play for so many new people…

“I think playing music, no matter who you ask, is always an exciting opportunity, especially never feeling like you’re doing the same thing [and that] you’re always constantly growing. It doesn’t necessarily mean the size [of the crowd], but it’s more about growth when you challenge yourself, put yourself in new scenarios and use your opportunities to grow, moving forward.”

Next year, before the new concerts in Europe, Turnstile will go on tour with the recently reunited Blink-182, playing many concerts in North America.