Turns out there’ll be some kind of love trio in the gang

This intensified as Stockholm grew closer and closer to Rio in the series La Casa de Papel, but could there be more drama ahead for the couple? Viewers do not expect Denver and Stockholm’s relationship to get worse.

In an episode of La Casa de Papel, viewers watched Stockholm spend the night with Tokyo away from Denver. Then later in the episode, Denver found out how Stockholm was planning to meet Arturo Roman.

After Denver beat Arturo almost to death, Stockholm told him that he could no longer be with him. As the season of La Casa de Papel progressed, Stockholm reached out to Rio as he began to support him in overcoming his trauma.

Denver was jealous of this and confronted Rio, who denied that a romance would develop between them. All of this meant that at the end of the fourth season of La Casa de Papel, there was still some unresolved tension between the trio.

The last viewers to see the three were all hugged in the final episode of the fourth season of La Casa de Papel. It definitely looks like there will be some difficulties in Denver and Monica’s relationship down the road.

Although some viewers have begun to speculate about what could be next for the couple in La Casa de Papel. It is clear that there is still a lot of love between the couple, as revealed in an interview.



