Turning Red: New Pixar Animation Wins 1st Teaser; Look!

Turning Red: This Tuesday (13th), Pixar released the first teaser for its newest film, Turning Red. In the video, we follow the little girl going through one of the most feared moments for pre-teens: her parents doing a scene at school.

The film follows Mei, a 13-year-old girl who is going through one of the most turbulent periods in life: puberty. But beyond that, she must face something, let’s say, unusual. Whenever she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.

Directed by Domee Shi, a household name among Pixar fans, as he was responsible for films such as Fun, The Good Dinosaur and Toy Story 4.

Turning Red opens on March 11, 2022.