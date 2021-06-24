Turner & Hooch: New Disney+ Series Gets New Trailer

Turner & Hooch: This Wednesday (23), Disney+ released an unreleased trailer for Turner & Hooch, its new series. The production, which is expected to be streaming from July 21, is based directly on the eponymous film previously starring Tom Hanks.

In some ways, Season 1 will serve as a direct sequel to the 1989 movie. However, the protagonist is now played by Josh Peck, famous for having been part of the Drake & Josh cast in the 2000s. In that sense, Scott Turner Jr. , the son of Hanks’ character, will be involved in several conflicts with his new pet.

The new images also reveal that Scott’s father would have died, leaving a very important legacy for the investigative branch. Even so, fans don’t rule out the possibility of Hanks making a small part in some episodes of the series.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about Turner & Hooch, the new Disney+ series

Apparently, the plot of the production will start with the receipt of a letter that the character of Tom Hanks would have written to his son before he died. Who delivers the message to Scott is his Aunt Laura (played by Lyndsy Fonseca).

The cast also features Paul Campbell as Grady Garland, Becca Tobin as Brooke, Vanessa Lengies as Erica, Carra Patterson as Jessica, Anthony Ruivivar as James Mendez, Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier and five French Mastiffs taking turns to play the smart Hooch.

While there aren’t many details about the death of the iconic detective from the original film, his ubiquity will be an important factor at least at the beginning of the plot. As the trailer still evidences, a lot of confusion will occur with the development of Scott’s new dog training.

So be sure to check it out! Turner & Hooch opens July 21, a Wednesday, on Disney+. Like other series on the platform, the episodes will be distributed weekly.