Turn your dog into a Disney character with this filter

Snapchat has a new filter that will make you feel like your puppy has been in a Disney movie, have you tried ‘cartoon filter’?

In these times where we still cannot leave home normally, social networks have become the best friends of many people. Applications such as Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok continue to offer new filters to their users so that they can have fun decorating their photos and giving them a special touch.

there’s a filter on snapchat that turns your dog into a cartoon and oh my god pic.twitter.com/xzpyqgxl7b — Becca 🐝✨ (@bunnabees) August 9, 2020

If you have failed more than once when trying to put a funny filter on your pet, Snapchat has come to end your suffering with ‘cartoon filter’, a new tool with which you can give your puppy a cartoon look that will make him look like a character from a Disney movie.

Snapchat’s ‘cartoon’ filter will provide your pet with a huge, adorable, cartoonish set of eyes very much in the style of Disney movies.

Through social networks, several images of Snapchat users who have boasted how cute their dogs look using the ‘cartoon’ filter have been viralized.



