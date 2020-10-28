The e-mail box of the SpaceX company, of which Elon Musk is the CEO, was filled with texts from Armenians. According to the information revealed, Armenians want SpaceX not to send the Turksat 5A satellite into space.

Turksat 5A message from Armenians to Elon Musk!

Our new satellite Turksat 5A, which will be launched with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on November 30, is facing an attempt by the Armenians. Turkey’s new satellite, which will expand our coverage of the Middle East, Azerbaijan across bothers some reason Armenia defeated.

This disturbance is so serious that, with an unresolved expectation, they bombarded SpaceX with an e-mail so that they would not launch Turksat 5A satellite. Armenians occupied Azerbaijani soldiers are helpless in the face of unprecedented success in Nagorno-Karabakh, by e-mail campaign they think they can cancel the contract between SpaceX and Turkey.

Even though the content of the messages sent is unknown, even the subject that appears in the resulting mailing list looks ridiculous. “What if Elon was an Armenian?” means What if Elon was Armenian? A part of the first sentence of the mail sent with its title is also displayed.



