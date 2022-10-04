Turkey has become the European country that talks most on mobile phones

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismayiloglu assessed the data provided by BTK. According to BTK, Turkey ranks first in Europe in terms of telephone conversation time.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu appreciated the report published by the Information Technology and Communications Department (BTK). The Minister shared the main points of the recently published report revealing the quarterly indicators of the communications sector in our country.

Based on the BTK report, Karaismayiloglu stated that in the second quarter of 2022 there were 828 authorization certificates of 459 companies in Turkey. The minister said that net revenue from operator sales in the second quarter increased by 32% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 29.2 billion Turkish liras.

The number of mobile subscribers has reached 88.5 million:

According to BTK, the number of mobile subscribers in Turkey has reached 88.5 million people. Although it was stated that the prevalence of mobile subscribers is at 104.6%, it was indicated that 82.4 million subscribers preferred a 4.5G subscription.

We are number one in Europe by talk time:

The report notes that in the second quarter, subscribers talked for an average of 560 minutes on their mobile phones in each month. According to this indicator, Turkey took the first place among European countries.

2.2 million people transferred numbers:

According to the BTK report, about 2.2 million mobile subscribers transferred numbers in the second quarter. The total number of transferred numbers has reached 162 million.

What is the situation with the number of Internet subscribers and fiber-optic infrastructure?

Karaismayiloglu said that there are 89.5 million broadband Internet subscribers in Turkey. Thus, the number of subscribers increased by 4.5% compared to the previous quarter. Fiber-optic infrastructure, on the other hand, has reached 488 thousand kilometers, and the number of subscribers has reached 5.2 million with an annual increase of 20.4%.

Subscribers realized an average monthly usage of 238 gigabytes in the second quarter of the year. The use of mobile broadband Internet access by subscribers amounted to 12.8 GB.