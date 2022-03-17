Tunic Arrives By Surprise At Xbox Game Pass; Now Available

Tunic confirms by surprise its participation in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in all its modalities. Available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Tunic is added by surprise to the Xbox Game Pass catalog from today, March 16, 2022, its release date. Despite the fact that the Finji production company denied its participation at the beginning of the year, finally the fox will also debut in the Microsoft subscription in all its modalities.

The game, on the other hand, is sold at a price of 29.99 euros on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Mac. In the case of the last two platforms, its recommended PVP is 27.99 euros.

Tunic, a slow-burn development now available

“I used to feel like there were no secrets in this game as I knew them all. However, now that Tunic is finished, it is very comforting to see that people are delighted with all the things we have hidden, ”reveals Andrew Shouldice, its creator, in a press release. “There is much to find. I hope players feel the same wonders that this game was inspired by.”

Shouldice shares how proud he is of the end result. “I can’t wait for you all to go exploring,” he concludes. The title is translated into several languages, such as English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Ukrainian and Japanese, among many others. The soundtrack, on the other hand, comes from the composer Lifeformed, who has already done the same with Dust.

Days before its launch, Shouldice attended FreeGameTips to talk about his feelings in this long creative process. “There are millions of ideas that will never see the light of day, even some that took a long time to finish. What is in Tunic I think is a satisfying experience: sometimes it is difficult to see all the details when you work on something for so long, but now that we have a release date this allows me to remember the things that are finally in the game, ” He said. You can read the full interview at this link.