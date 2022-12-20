Tumblr Launches New Live Streaming Feature to Compete With Tik Tok

Popular blogging platform Tumblr has introduced a new live streaming feature competing with TikTok Live, which is now launching on Android and iOS.

As social media continues to grow, more and more platforms are taking advantage of the ability to broadcast live directly from your phone.

TikTok has the ever popular Live option, which becomes available after 1000 subscribers, while Instagram, YouTube and Twitch open this feature as soon as your account is created.

Now Tumblr is joining the party with its new live streaming feature available to mobile users.

Tumblr Launches New Live Streaming Feature

Thanks to The Verge, we know that a new Tumblr feature is being implemented for iOS and Android users in the US, and a global release will be available for desktop computers in the future.

As in TikTok, when launched, this function has a vertical format and is integrated into the blog format. You’ll be able to add trusted viewers as mods, and of course Tumblr has added ways to report inappropriate content.

They have also launched a new virtual currency, diamonds, which allow fans to tip creators in the same way as TikTok gifts or Twitch’s bit program.

Tumblr’s live streaming feature is also only available on the main user blogs, which means that those who want to broadcast from alternative profiles will have to create a completely new account.

It will be interesting to see how the new version of Tumblr will become more popular over the next few years, with the growing uncertainty around Twitter and the growing chances of a TikTok ban in the US.

Of course, we’ll have to wait to see what happens, but in the meantime, you can stop by our entertainment center to find out more news and other viral stories.