Stop reading this now if you haven’t caught up with Tulsa King yet, which has just released its first season finale. Important events take place in the episode, one of which, without a doubt, points to the direction of season 2.

During the first season of Tulsa King, which was available to anyone with a Paramount+ subscription, ATF agent Stacy (Andrea Savage) personally got too close to the famous crime boss Dwight “General” Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone (making a career – the best job). Even when Stacy found out that Manfredi was a criminal, she continued to collude with him, passing him valuable information about the leader of a rival gang, Kaolan Waltrip (Richie Koster), so that Dwight could maintain superiority. Except Stacey got caught. ATF found out she had a relationship with Dwight and threatened to end her career… if she didn’t help them.

Episode 8 of Tulsa King ended with a shootout in which Stacy shot Waltrip to save Dwight’s life. This revealed her ties to Manfredi, but also earned the respect of Dwight, a man of honor who pays his debts. When Stacey was recovering in a hospital bed during the program’s season finale, Dwight delivered a mail disc with a “Get well soon” card to the agent. On a zip disk? $1 million in an offshore account. “Thank you” for saving the bandit’s life.

Except that the ZIP drive saved Stacy’s life. Because when her bosses at ATF forced Stacey to abandon Dwight, she took out a zip drive… and the night Dwight opened his new bar and casino, the feds arrested him for trying to bribe an agent. The show, in which Dwight Manfredi leaves prison after a 25-year sentence, ended with the mafia returning to the institution. And it was Stacy who helped bring him back there.

Andrea Savage has been great throughout the season as Stacy, a controversial law enforcement officer who solves his own problems, gets informants into trouble, and even breaks the rules to keep Dwight out of the spotlight. Her performance, as well as the performances of the rest of the cast, were a big part of the reason Tulsa King set viewing records for the Paramount+ streaming service. So when we talked to her about Stacey’s actions in the season finale, I thought she assumed that Stacy regretted selling Dwight to the feds. As it turns out, Savage believes his character was right to make this decision and speak out against a crime boss who was a strange colleague when he arrived in Tulsa. Savage told us:

I think Stacy understands that even though they had an affair (with Dwight), she begged him not to do some things and back off because it would really affect her. And he basically ignored her, and made it even worse. (He) only did what was right for Dwight and didn’t count her at all. And I think she realized, “Well, I guess I have to live like this too.” It was her only way out. And I think she’s like, “Look, we have a connection, but you fucked me. And that’s why I have to do what I have to do now. I don’t owe you anything.

Savage is right. For too much of the first season of Tulsa King, her ATF character made decisions that benefited other people, from Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) to her informant Roxy (Emily Davis). However, it didn’t work out for Roxy, which probably led to Stacy realizing that she needed to get a little selfish and take care of herself… even if it meant becoming Dwight’s enemy.

Savage went on to talk about Stacy Dwight ‘s betrayal:

I think she’s kind of on a journey, waking up and saying, “Look, maybe I’ve made mistakes. But now I’m standing here. And if any of that had changed, I wouldn’t be here.” She’s an alcoholic too. In fact, she doesn’t always make the smartest choice. It’s like she’s just holding on and surviving.

As we predicted, Stacy was one of the main characters who survived the season finale of “Tulsa King”. That means she’ll be back for a second season, although we don’t have details on when the show might return. Reviews of Tulsa King have been positive, and despite what Sylvester Stallone thinks, a crossover in Yellowstone somewhere in the future would be like an Avengers movie for Taylor Sheridan fans.

Keep it on CinemaBlend to cover Tulsa King more, and enjoy the season on Paramount+ if you’ve reached this point in the article but haven’t watched it yet. Besides, shame on you.