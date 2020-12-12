TuLotero: what it is, how it works and how to use

The convenience of doing everything online has even moved to the classic coupon and lottery draws. And today it is possible to acquire a tenth without leaving home, even collecting the prize directly at your bank without going in person. In 11 days we will celebrate the 2020 Christmas Lottery Draw, and if you still do not have your coupon, here we bring you an application that will allow you to buy it and manage everything from your mobile, from the numbering to the collection in case you are one of the lucky ones.

TuLotero

The first thing to note is that if you want to use the full app on Android, you must download the .APK installer from TuLotero’s own website, since the Google Play Store “does not allow lottery purchase applications in its store.” You can download TuLotero from Google Play, but only a Lite version that is used to check the draws and see if your number has been chosen. If you want to use all the functions of the app, in this link you have the full version to download

On iOS there is no problem, since from the App Store you can download the complete TuLotero app without giving it any more thought.

How does it work

How does TuLotero work? You simply need to become a user, indicate the bank account where your prize will go if it is your turn and buy your tickets. That easy. The app has an encryption system to protect the data of whoever uses it, that way no one other than you can claim your prize.

– It is impossible for you to lose or break your ticket, since it will remain saved in your user account and you will be able to see it in the ‘My tickets’ section.

– You can share your tickets with whoever you want: with one or more people even if they are not registered in TuLotero. For this you only need to have their contact saved in your agenda. You can also choose what percentage to share and give away the full tenth if you want.

– You do not need to leave home to collect your prize: If you have a prize in the raffle, it will be added to your app balance so that you can withdraw it to your account, or so that you can reinvest it in other raffles. You will also know if you have had a prize at the end of the draw since you will receive the notification.

– You can request the delivery or collection of the tenth in case you do not trust, since for the more traditional the app offers the possibility of having the original tenth. You just have to select ‘Deliver’ on your ticket to have it physically.

Other advantages that you will find by acquiring your Christmas lottery with TuLotero are:

Participate in the Christmas clubs

Create your own club for your friends and family

Win the Christmas lottery for your company

Buy tickets in any autonomous community of Spain

Avoid administrative queues



