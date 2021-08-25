Tudum: Netflix Promotes 1st Global Event For Fans With Exclusive Ads

Tudum: Netflix announced this Wednesday (25th) the holding of the first worldwide event aimed at fans: Tudum. As expected, the day will feature several streaming stars, as well as content creators from around the world to announce exclusive news from the original productions.
To represent Brazil, presenter Maisa must reveal the first scenes of the series Maldives and De Volta ao 15. According to the service, exclusive news from more than 70 productions will be announced, including the new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher.
Check out the full list of attractions:
Aggretsuko (Season 4)
Cat eyes
Through Mi Ventana
Red alert
arcane
Black Crab
Big Mouth
Bridgerton
Bright: Soul of Samurai
Snake Kai
Colin in Black and White
Cowboy Bebop
The Crown
Back at 15
Department of Conspiracies
dark desire
don’t look up
Emily in Paris
Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe
Wound
The actress
Hell Prophecy
heeramandi
Human Resources
Interceptor
Lava Game
the paper house
The Old Guard
The Chestnut Man
Ozark
Maldives
My Name
New world
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
Rebel
Rescue
Rhythm Salvaje
Sandman
sex education
The Sea of Tranquility
i am georgina
Stranger Things
Super Crooks
Ultraman: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Vikings: Valhalla
Revenge & Punishment
The Witcher
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Young, Famous and African
How to watch the Netflix event
The event will begin at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) and will be aired by Netflix YouTube channels around the world, in addition to Twitter and Twitch. For anime fans, Netflix should also do a pre-show dedicated to the genre only, starting at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to follow it on the Netflix Anime channel.