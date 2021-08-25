Tudum: Netflix Promotes 1st Global Event For Fans With Exclusive Ads

Tudum: Netflix announced this Wednesday (25th) the holding of the first worldwide event aimed at fans: Tudum. As expected, the day will feature several streaming stars, as well as content creators from around the world to announce exclusive news from the original productions.

To represent Brazil, presenter Maisa must reveal the first scenes of the series Maldives and De Volta ao 15. According to the service, exclusive news from more than 70 productions will be announced, including the new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Check out the full list of attractions:

Aggretsuko (Season 4)

Cat eyes

Through Mi Ventana

Red alert

arcane

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Soul of Samurai

Snake Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Back at 15

Department of Conspiracies

dark desire

don’t look up

Emily in Paris

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe

Wound

The actress

Hell Prophecy

heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Lava Game

the paper house

The Old Guard

The Chestnut Man

Ozark

Maldives

My Name

New world

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebel

Rescue

Rhythm Salvaje

Sandman

sex education

The Sea of ​​Tranquility

i am georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

Revenge & Punishment

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

How to watch the Netflix event

The event will begin at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) and will be aired by Netflix YouTube channels around the world, in addition to Twitter and Twitch. For anime fans, Netflix should also do a pre-show dedicated to the genre only, starting at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to follow it on the Netflix Anime channel.