Tudum: Netflix Event Reveals Guests and Trailer

Today (15), Netflix released the official trailer and revealed all the stars who will participate in the first “TUDUM: A worldwide event for fans”.
On September 25, the biggest stars and content creators from several countries, including Brazil, will be together on a virtual stage to share exclusive news from more than 70 series, movies and specials.
Inspired by the first sound you hear when watching a movie or a series on Netflix, Tudum was born in Brazil and has already had several formats: festival, almanac, live… The project’s success was so great that now the event is became global! The goal is simple: entertain and celebrate Netflix fans around the world.
See trailer:
Tudum: how to watch the world event
The broadcast starts at 1:00 pm EDT via Netflix YouTube channels around the world – including Brazil as well as Twitter.
Bonus: on the same day, a pre-show dedicated to unpublished anime content is scheduled from 10:00 am (Brasilia time) on the Netflix Anime channel.
What will happen in Tudum?
More than 145 Netflix stars will feature updates on more than 70 movies and series over the course of the three-hour event – including new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, via La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as the blockbusters Red Alert, Don’t Look Up, Rescue, Revenge & Punishment, The Old Guard and more.
And Brazil will be represented! Maisa will be the presenter of the Mais Brasil na Tela block, exclusively exhibiting the first scenes of the series De Volta aos 15, in which she is the protagonist, and Maldives, which features Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, among others in the cast.
Fans will enjoy it all firsthand: exclusive footage, unreleased teasers and trailers, plus lots of behind-the-scenes information that will be featured during the panels.
Check out the full list of attractions!
Stars:
Jennifer Aniston
Jonathan Bailey
Jason Batman
Zazie Beetz
Halle Berry
Millie Bobby Brown
Manolo Cardona
Henry Cavill
John Cho
Lily Collins
Nicola Coughlan
Madhuri Dixit
Idris Elba
Nathalie Emmanuel
Kevin Hart
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Jung Hae-in
Kai
Kim Heechul
Regina King
Nick Kroll
Jennifer Lawrence
Ralph Macchio
Jonathan Majors
Adam McKay
Caleb McLaughlin
Alvaro Death
Elsa Pataky
Maite Perroni
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Adam Sandler
Matthias Schweighöfer
Morea Silva
Lilly Singh
Zack Snyder
Song Kang
Alejandro Speitzer
Omar Sy
Charlize Theron
Kenjiro Tsuda
Finn Wolfhard
and much more!
Movies and series:
Aggretsuko
Cat eyes
Through Mi Ventana
Red alert
arcane
Black Crab
Big Mouth
Bridgerton
Bright: Soul of Samurai
Snake Kai
Colin in Black and White
Cowboy Bebop
The Crown
Back at 15
Department of Conspiracies
dark desire
don’t look up
Emily in Paris
Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe
Wound
Glimpses of Anamika
Hell Prophecy
heeramandi
Human Resources
Interceptor
Lava Game
the paper house
The Old Guard
The Chestnut Man
Ozark
Maldives
My Name
New world
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
Rebel
Rescue
Rhythm Salvaje
Sandman
sex education
The Sea of Tranquility
i am georgina
Stranger Things
Super Crooks
Ultraman
The Umbrella Academy
Vikings: Valhalla
Revenge & Punishment
The Witcher
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Young, Famous and African