Tudum: Netflix Event Reveals Guests and Trailer

Today (15), Netflix released the official trailer and revealed all the stars who will participate in the first “TUDUM: A worldwide event for fans”.

On September 25, the biggest stars and content creators from several countries, including Brazil, will be together on a virtual stage to share exclusive news from more than 70 series, movies and specials.

Inspired by the first sound you hear when watching a movie or a series on Netflix, Tudum was born in Brazil and has already had several formats: festival, almanac, live… The project’s success was so great that now the event is became global! The goal is simple: entertain and celebrate Netflix fans around the world.

See trailer:

Tudum: how to watch the world event

The broadcast starts at 1:00 pm EDT via Netflix YouTube channels around the world – including Brazil as well as Twitter.

Bonus: on the same day, a pre-show dedicated to unpublished anime content is scheduled from 10:00 am (Brasilia time) on the Netflix Anime channel.

What will happen in Tudum?

More than 145 Netflix stars will feature updates on more than 70 movies and series over the course of the three-hour event – ​​including new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, via La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as the blockbusters Red Alert, Don’t Look Up, Rescue, Revenge & Punishment, The Old Guard and more.

And Brazil will be represented! Maisa will be the presenter of the Mais Brasil na Tela block, exclusively exhibiting the first scenes of the series De Volta aos 15, in which she is the protagonist, and Maldives, which features Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, among others in the cast.

Fans will enjoy it all firsthand: exclusive footage, unreleased teasers and trailers, plus lots of behind-the-scenes information that will be featured during the panels.

Check out the full list of attractions!

Stars:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Batman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Heechul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Alvaro Death

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Morea Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

and much more!

Movies and series:

Aggretsuko

Cat eyes

Through Mi Ventana

Red alert

arcane

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Soul of Samurai

Snake Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Back at 15

Department of Conspiracies

dark desire

don’t look up

Emily in Paris

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe

Wound

Glimpses of Anamika

Hell Prophecy

heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Lava Game

the paper house

The Old Guard

The Chestnut Man

Ozark

Maldives

My Name

New world

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

Rebel

Rescue

Rhythm Salvaje

Sandman

sex education

The Sea of ​​Tranquility

i am georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

Revenge & Punishment

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African