Tsunami danger ! 7.1 earthquake in Japan

An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude occurred in the province of Fukushima in northeast Japan.

According to the statement made by the Japan Meteorology Agency, an earthquake at a depth of 60 kilometers was recorded off Fukushima at 23.08 local time.

The earthquake was felt in Miyagi, Iwate, Akita, Gunma, Saitama, Aomori and the capital Tokyo.

