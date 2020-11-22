TSMC pushed button for 2nm transistor generation

Companies that make more progress every day in mobile and desktop processors continue to challenge the laws of physics with the technologies they develop. TSMC came up with 2nm MBCFET technology.

TSMC is on the agenda with 2nm MBCFET technology

Thanks to MBCFET (Multi-Bridge Channel FET), companies that managed to go down to 3nm in transistor production achieved better results thanks to the newly developed technology. GizChina announced that as a result of the studies carried out by TMSC, energy efficiency has been increased with 2nm.

The system, which was created with non-FinFET nodes for the first time, is expected to be ready for mass production in the second half of 2023. Unlike 5nm and 3nm technologies, TMSC will use a MBCFET-like design and will greatly increase the performance of transistors thanks to the developed technology.

MBCFET transistors are manufactured with GAAFET (Gate All Around) design approach to reduce power loss and increase efficiency. Samsung and Intel announced a while ago that they would produce their new processors with MBCFET technology.

Analysts think that the processors produced with MBCFET will yield better results than expected in terms of battery performance. What do you think about 2nm processors that will come into our lives in 2024 or 2025? You can express your thoughts in the comments.



