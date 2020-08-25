TSMC gave good news for smartphones!

The Kirin 9000 processors that power the Apple A14 Bionic and Huawei Mate 40 series, which power the iPhone 12, which will meet with users before the end of this year, are produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. In this context, while only a few months remain for the transition from 7 nm to 5 nm, TSMC has taken action for 2 nm processors.

Announcing its plans for the next two years, TSMC made another remarkable statement. The Taiwanese company will switch to the 3 nm fabrication process in the first place, and the date set for this is the end of 2022.

TSMC has announced its 2 nm processor factory plan!

In order to complete this transition in the fastest way, it will start to build a factory and R&D center. It is stated that about 8000 people will be employed, and after 3 nm, the level will be moved to much higher points with 2 nm.

The improvement of the fabrication process, that is, the decrease in nm, appears as less heating and higher performance. To give an example: Snapdragon 865 is produced with a 7 nm + fabrication process.

The flagship processor, which Qualcomm will introduce in the next few years, produced with a 3 nm fabrication process, will be much more efficient compared to the Snapdragon 865.

TSMC, which has purchased a new land in Taiwan’s city of Hsinchu to expand its research and development center, has recently been on the agenda with Huawei. Due to the latest US decisions, TSMC stops producing processors for Huawei. TSMC’s main competitor Samsung, on the other hand, announced that it plans to use GAA in 3 nm process technology by 2022.



