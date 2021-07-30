TSMC Beats Intel and Promises 2nm Chips for 2023

TSMC: The day after Intel announced its plans to regain its lead in the processor industry, TSMC once again debunked it, announcing that in 2023 it intends to begin production trials of 2nm chips. The technology, he says, is more advanced than those foreseen by the competitor for the next few years, and has already received the green light from regulatory agencies.

According to the company, the construction of the infrastructure of more than 202,000 square meters dedicated to the assembly of the new products will start in 2022 in Taiwan, as well as the installation of the machinery in the following year. Of the 98 thousand tons of water consumed daily (50% of the total released in 2020), 10% will be recycled by 2025 – and 100% by 2030, he promises.

With the move, TSMC believes it can overcome the challenges of inserting more transistors into chips of the same size presented by pieces from other big names in the industry.

Duel of titans

As early as 2023, TSMC foresees the use of a 3nm component in iPhones, which should consolidate its position in the competition of industry giants. In addition, in 2024, it expects to activate a factory in the state of Arizona (USA), probably destined to supply components for Apple (A and M series chips).

As for Intel, which lost ground to TSMC and Samsung, it remains confident that its new approach, with equipment that uses extreme ultraviolet lithography, will be enough to overcome the biases it has faced.