TSMC and industry partners are creating a 3D Fabric Alliance focused on promoting chipset architectures.

The group will focus on advancing the future design, capabilities and implementation of 3D silicon stacks.

What to expect: modern technologies and processing requirements force chip manufacturers to look for alternative designs that differ from standard monolithic crystal-based architectures. Earlier this week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced the creation of the 3D Fabric Alliance to better meet these requirements. The Alliance creates joint efforts of industry partners to accelerate the design, development and implementation of products based on 2.5D and 3D chips.

The 3DFabric Alliance uses the combined experience of several industry partners to create and improve chiplet-based design and packaging technologies. The alliance of 19 participants, which is expected to expand, covers the entire product ecosystem and includes partners specializing in design, automation, memory, substrate, testing and other areas of the production process. These participants will work together to develop 3DFabric technology specifications in accordance with established TSMC rules and standards.

The alliance is part of TSMC’s larger Open Innovation Platform (OIP). The OIP model provides customers and industry partners with the means to work together and develop new approaches to reduce the design time of integrated circuits (ICS). It is also aimed at reducing the time of volume entry, time to market and time to profit.

3DFabric from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a family of interface and server interconnect technologies designed to increase computing power and the number of cores in the future, increase memory and bandwidth limits, and increase overall power. This approach supports the TSMC system for integrated chip services, including chip-on-plate and plate-on-plate crystal stacking methodologies. This method uses a high-density vertical stack to improve performance and reduce power consumption. It also allows better integration of well-known good crystals with chips of various sizes and functions, increases overall scalability and reduces the footprint and profile of the chip.

The main goal of the 3DFabric Alliance is to create standard, interoperable solutions that accelerate the design and development of multichiplets for use in all industries. According to TSMC, the role of semiconductors will continue to grow in all sectors due to their use in everything from car design and manufacturing to data centers and smart devices. 3DFabric Alliance’s ability to streamline and streamline design, development, and implementation will help ensure continued innovation for semiconductor technologies and the everyday products and services that rely on them.