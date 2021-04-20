TSMC already works in the manufacture of chips in 2 nanometers

TSMC: Still surprised by the realization of the five nanometer processors, announced with pomp by Apple, when launching its M1 for personal computers, last November, we have already heard rumors here and there of manufacturing of chips with 3 nm. But now Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC is preparing the lithography production process for an impressive two nanometers.

When news was expected in possible generations of processors with three nanometers, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) not only confirmed the start of production in this architecture, but also announced that it has already started the research and development phase for chip manufacturing with two nanometer distance between the transistors.

Waving with the prospect that the novelties of this lithography may appear as early as 2023, the Taiwanese giant prepares the design of the test platforms, the manufacture of photomembranes and the pilot production of silicon. To complete the project, TSMC will invest US $ 100 billion (R $ 557 billion) over the next three years to expand its processor production, according to the Bloomberg website.

According to the information service, a large part of this investment will be destined to the development of new production technologies, including 2 nm lithography. It is speculated that TSMC may even build a new exclusive unit for the serial manufacture of processors with the new architecture, which will use the Ultra Violet Extreme (EUV) process using plasma and lasers.