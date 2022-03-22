TSE Invites Telegram To Committee Against Fake News In Elections

Telegram: The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, sent a letter this Tuesday (22) to the CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, suggesting a meeting to discuss the fight against fake news in the elections. The minister also invited the platform to join the Program to Combat Misinformation.

If the company accepts the suggestion, the meeting should take place next Wednesday (24), in a virtual way, with the participation of advisors to Combat Misinformation from the Court. The meeting aims to discuss cooperation between Telegram and the TSE to reduce the effects of fake news in this year’s elections.

The application was recently the subject of a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes that provided for the suspension of the platform in Brazil. The order was revoked after Telegram met four determinations of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) without impacting the messaging service.

To avoid blocking, the company appointed lawyer Alan Elias Thomaz as its representative in Brazil, excluded publications from the jairbolsonarobrasil/2030 link that disclosed confidential information on TSE proceedings and blocked the claudiolessajournalist channel.

In addition, Telegram reported a series of actions to combat disinformation and the spread of fake news, such as manual monitoring of the 100 most popular channels on the platform and a ban on creating new channels for users who spread false information.

Fighting fake news in elections

The Program to Combat Misinformation, created in 2019, is part of the TSE’s strategy to combat the spread of fake news related to the electronic voting system and the entire electoral process.

The companies are free to join and they establish commitments to carry out initiatives for the dissemination of reliable and quality information about the electoral process. To date, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Instagram, YouTube and Kwai have already partnered with TSE.

The Court also maintains a Cyber ​​Security Commission, chaired by Moraes, which was reinforced this Monday (21). The number of members of the group increased from 6 to 11 and its attributions were expanded to intensify the monitoring and tracking of publications with attacks on the Electoral Justice.