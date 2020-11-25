TSE charges fine from voters who justified voting by e-Title

The Electoral Justice is charging the fine for lack of voters who justified the absence of the 1st round of Elections 2020 through the e-Título. The system does not allow the issuance of an electoral discharge certificate, requesting attendance at an Electoral Registry. In addition to the new problem, the app also showed system instability on the big election day.

Of the 630 thousand people who opted for the remote justification, reports of fines appear in the Electoral Debt section and impediment in the issue of the electoral discharge certificate.

When the document is requested, the app returns a message saying that the voter needs to contact the Electoral Registry to regularize their registration. The reason for this turnout, in turn, would be due to a fine for the absence in the ballot boxes of the 1st round, available in “Electoral debts”.

From there, it is possible to issue the Union Collection Guide (GRU), to settle the fine that is around R $ 3.51. At the same time, it is possible to check that the absence justification is defined as “deferred” in the Justifica Internet system, an online portal to monitor the status of the Electoral Justification Requirement, when filling in the absence protocol number.

Users question the collection of the fine on social networks, mainly on Twitter, claiming that they justified their vote within the 60-day period (which is not yet over).

TSE allows to “ignore the fine”

When contacted by Tilt, the TSE ombudsman suggested that voters who have justified their vote duly ignore the amount of the fine charged and wait a few days until the first round of absence justifications are processed. According to the TSE, the deadline for processing the justifications for the two rounds of elections is until January 7.



