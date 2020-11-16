TSE assesses mobile voting tests for Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) tested in some cities the possibility of voting using technological resources that go beyond the electronic ballot box, such as from mobile devices or websites. That way, the voter would not even need to leave the house, and the court would save a good part of the budget allocated to tenders to guarantee the structure of the process.

TSE President Luís Roberto Barroso guaranteed that he will analyze each of the alternatives in a committee that also includes ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Edson Fachin. If one of them is considered satisfactory, it is even possible to gradually implement it after the 2022 elections. The main objective, according to Barroso, is the economic factor of the organization, and not an eventual insecurity in the process currently used with electronic voting machines.

In all, three cities were chosen for the Elections in the Future project in these 2020 elections: Curitiba-PR, São Paulo-SP and Valparaíso-GO, which concentrated most of the demonstrations. The 26 chosen technology companies submitted and tested the proposals, but the results have not yet been detailed by TSE.



