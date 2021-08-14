TSE Anticipates Opening of Electronic Voting Machine Source Codes

In a plenary session held this Thursday (12), the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Luís Roberto Barroso announced new measures to make the electronic voting system even more transparent. The action takes place two days after the rejection of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the vote printed in the Chamber of Deputies.

One of the measures announced by Barroso is to anticipate access to the source codes of the electronic ballot box, programs that are inserted in the equipment to allow voting and the totalization of votes. The parties and technicians of each party will be able to evaluate the software from October 1st, six months before the legal deadline.

The TSE minister also reinforced the invitation for party representatives to participate in the insemination of the apparatus’ programs, together with the Federal Police and the Public Ministry. According to him, this step will make it possible to verify that the installed software is the same digitally signed and sealed.

Increasing the number of ballot boxes independently audited during the Integrity Test is another measure being analyzed by the agency. The procedure involves the drawing of 100 random ballot boxes, one day before the election, for the collection of votes on paper ballots and the corresponding registration in the apparatus, all duly monitored.

External Transparency Commission

The formation of an external transparency commission, with the objective of closely monitoring and inspecting the functioning of the electoral system, was also announced. The group will have free access to the people and equipment of the Court, helping to plan measures and audit the stages of the entire electoral process.

According to Barroso, the commission will have professors from the University of Campinas (Unicamp), University of São Paulo (USP) and Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE). Members of Electoral Transparency Brazil, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the National Congress and the Armed Forces, among other institutions and entities, will also be invited.