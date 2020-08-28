Tsar bomb 3333 times stronger than Hiroshima

Russia shared new images of the explosion moment of the Tsar Bomb exploded in 1961. In the images shared 59 years later, it can be seen how powerful the hydrogen-based bomb has. Considered the world’s largest nuclear bomb explosion, the images of the explosion are quite terrifying.

Nikita Khrushchev, one of the names in history of the Soviet Union, ordered the authorities to manufacture a nuclear bomb named “Tsar” in 1961. This bomb, codenamed “AN602”, went down in history as the largest nuclear bomb ever produced and detonated in the world. Russian officials shared new footage of this explosion 59 years after the explosion.

The AN602, which came across as a hydrogen bomb, had an unprecedented effect. In addition, Russian officials had announced that the Tsar Bomb was 3333 times larger than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The new images shared by Russian officials are enough to understand how powerful the Tsar Bomb is.

According to the statements made, the Tsar Bomb has the equivalent of 50 megatons of TNT. In other words, if a bomb of this size is used in wars, it is at the level that it can make the biggest mass destruction ever. Russian officials state that the mushroom cloud that emerged after the explosion rose 69,000 meters. It should not be forgotten that this height is 6 times higher than the altitude of a passenger plane.

No explanation has been given as to why Russia shared these images 59 years after it blew up the Tsar Bomb. In the video, where the preparation process of the bomb is also seen, it is emphasized that the pilots who dropped the bomb obtained these images 130 kilometers from the explosion point. If you wish, let’s leave you alone with those moments when the Tsar Bomb, one of the biggest atomic bombs in history, exploded.



