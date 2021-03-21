Try these if your flash drive won’t open

Many users have hardware or software related problems while using flash memory. “How to fix the flash memory won’t open problem?” We will answer the question. There may be multiple reasons why the flash memory will not open. For this reason, we recommend that you try all solution methods.

How to fix flash memory won’t turn on?

Some USB ports can fail due to wear or electronic problems. That’s why you should first check the USB slot where you inserted your flash drive. You can try the USB slot you use by plugging in a different device. If you have a desktop computer, it is useful to check if the USB converter cables on your motherboard are connected.

USB memory slot control

If there is no problem with the USB slot of the computer you are using, check out the device drivers as a second option. After pressing the Start button, type Control Panel in the search bar. Click the Device Manager tab in the Control Panel. Then click on the Universal Serial Bus Controllers section, and then update the USB Compound Devices listed in the list one by one.

You can complete the process quickly by clicking the Search automatically for updated driver software option in the Update Drivers tab.

If the options you have tried have not yielded any results, check your flash drive for loose contact. The ends of some flash memories can wear out over time. After inserting it into the USB port, move the flash drive to check it.

Resolving flash memory problem with Windows Disk Management

If the flash drive does not open despite other methods you have tried, check the Disk Management settings. Right click the start icon to enter the Disk Management tab. If the Windows operating system does not support the file system of the flash drive you are using, recover your device with the formatting feature in the Disk Management settings.

Flash memory problem solving with software

If you can see your flash drive in the My Computer tab but cannot perform any action, try to solve your problem through software. Format your flash drive with the NTFS file format by downloading the free program called USB Format Tool. Also, if you are going to use your flash drive in the macOS operating system, you can format it with the exFAT file format.

Troubleshoot with the chkdsk command

If you see the flash drive you are having problems with in the My Computer tab, click the Start menu to run the command line (CMD). Then, enter the chkdsk x: / f command (you should type the disk letter you see in My Computer instead of the x in the command.) And press enter. After the process is over, go to the My Computer tab again to format the flash memory.

What is the working logic of flash drives?

Storage units that come into our lives with the development of technology have different working logic. For example, in HDD (Hard Disk Drive) models, data is written on metal plates, while in flash memory etc. SSDs, data is recorded on electronic chips. Therefore, data recovery process in flash memory and SSD models is more difficult than HDDs.

Basically, flash drives that work with EEPROM (Electrically Eraseable Programable ROM) logic can store data at TB level today. In addition, flash memory models that support Type-C and USB 3.1 technologies reach 400MB / s write speed.