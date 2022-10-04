Try Guys members talk about Ned Fulmer’s departure and how it will affect their content

Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Young spoke about the departure of Ned Fulmer.

Last week, The Try Guys announced the firing of Ned Fulmer, one of the first four Try Guys. The news went viral and people started discussing the drama around The Try Guys. Now, about a week later, the three remaining “Testers” — Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Young—have posted a video that tells in more detail about what happened and how their company will move forward.

Last week, the official Try Guys account posted a statement on Instagram explaining that Fulmer would no longer work there, and Ned posted a confirmation stating that he had a “consensual working relationship.” Along with these two messages, Fulmer’s wife Ariel Fulmer also posted a privacy request “for the sake of [their] children.” In their latest YouTube video, the three guys explained exactly what happened, Kornfeld said:

We want to provide you with a chronology of what happened and some transparency of our decisions. Throughout this video there will be things that we want to say or discuss further, but as I’m sure you know, there are some legal issues that we have to consider when we go through everything.

They further explained that on Labor Day weekend, fans warned three guys that Ned had been seen with another employee. Habersberger explained that Ned confirmed that these rumors were true and the relationship continued for a while. The guys noted that they had no idea that this was happening and were shocked by this news. Li Yang explained that after he found out about the news, the review immediately began.

So began a three-week process of interaction with employment lawyers, corporate lawyers, HR, PR and others to make sure that we are taking all the necessary steps. From the very beginning, we were acutely aware of how much this contradicts the values of the company we built and the values of everyone who works here.

Both Ned and Ariel were important contributors to the channel. Besides, Ned’s marriage was a big part of his online image. His wife and two little boys appeared on the channel many times. Li Yang explained that the three guys “refused to sweep things under the carpet” because “that’s not what [they] stand for.”

They explained that they had suspended Ned from work and removed him from the video while awaiting the results of the check. Kornfeld noted that there are several videos that they “considered not to be published,” stating that no one will see them because of Ned’s participation. This is similar to when Joe Gatto came out of “Impractical Jokers” and some episodes with his participation were deleted. After checking, they explained that they could not move on with Ned, and all three remaining participants signed a written consent to the removal of “Ned as a manager and employee.”

Li Yang explained that they had always planned to make a statement. However, due to the widespread coverage of the issue and speculation surrounding the incident, they decided not to wait any longer to make a statement. To see the full statement, you can watch the video here:

The trio also noted how they will work until the end of the year. They will continue to release videos in which Ned will be edited, as in their popular TV series “Without a Prescription”, and will continue to publish branded content, because this video is under contract. The band also has a Food Network show on the TV program for 2022 called No-Recipe Road Trip, which premiered in August and features Ned.

It is clear that Ned will no longer be seen in the Try Guys content, and the three guys said they would tell more about what happened and how they plan to move on later.