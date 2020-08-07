“Truth of law” reminder to Donald Trump from TikTok

US President Donald Trump has shown his commitment to TikTok in his most recent presidential decree. According to the decision, if TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, does not sell US activities of the social media network to a US-based company within 45 days, all business transactions with that company will be suspended. It didn’t take long for TikTok to respond to this decision.

Stating that the relevant presidential decision has nothing to do with the law, the company drew attention to the fact that although the United States is working to address security concerns, such a point has been reached without any judicial process.

The statement of TikTok, who is preparing to seek his rights in American courts, includes the following statements: “We will use all the means available to us to prevent the rule of law from being disabled. We believe our companies and users will receive fair treatment from the American courts, if not from the US government. ”

In the statement, it was stated that the decision could also shake the belief of global business circles in the rule of law in the USA.

TikTok claimed that the decision had a dangerous precedent against freedom of expression and the open market. Stating that it is trying to carry out a constructive process with the American government on the issues cited as a reason; He cited his opening algorithm and making moderation policies transparent as an example of his good will. TikTok did not neglect to state that it does not share user data with the Chinese government and does not go to censorship practices at the request of China.

TikTok also recalled his talks with Microsoft in his statement regarding the presidential decision signed by Donald Trump. The company stated that it is ready to sell its entire US operation to an American company. The talks between Microsoft and TikTok on this issue are aimed to be concluded by September 15th.



