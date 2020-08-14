Trump’s WeChat ban could affect iPhone sales in China

US President Donald Trump could cause Apple to lose huge amounts of money. Because it recently banned US companies from doing business with Tencent, which owns WeChat.

Ming-Chi Kuo, whom we know with his predictions and analyzes about Apple, will have to remove WeChat from the App Store after September 20 due to the steps Trump has taken. This may cause iPhone sales in China to drop by up to 30 percent. A new report published in Bloomberg points out that things could get worse for Apple.

A comprehensive study conducted in China has revealed that 95 percent of Chinese iPhone users can switch from Apple to another brand if their devices do not have WeChat. In other words, more than 1.2 million iPhone users can switch their devices just for WeChat, according to research results.

“IPhone fans across China are reconsidering their commitment to the device after Donald Trump issued an administrative order last week banning US companies from doing business with WeChat [?]

A survey on Twitter-like Weibo service asking consumers to choose between WeChat and iPhones has so far received more than 1.2 million responses, with nearly 95% of respondents saying they would prefer to forego their devices. “The ban will force many Chinese users to switch from Apple to other brands because WeChat is really important to us,” said Sky Ding, who works in fintech in Hong Kong and is originally from Xi’an.

“The ban threatens to turn iPhones into expensive‘ electronic trash cans, ”said Kenny Ou, a Hong Kong resident who sees WeChat as one of the most important software in his mobile device.

“WeChat is not just a messaging service: It is basically an entire operating system [?] Takes an average Chinese phone and immediately opens WeChat. Almost everything they do happens in this single app. ”

It is unknown whether the ban will be valid only in the United States or worldwide. If China is also affected, Chinese iPhone users may not be interested in new iPhone models and may eventually switch to Android devices. Because WeChat is the most important application in China. Moreover, this application goes beyond just a chat application and offers its users payment, e-commerce, news reading, productivity and similar opportunities.

Apple is one of more than a dozen US companies that warned the Trump administration of the consequences of banning WeChat from their platform this week. The warning was issued during a conference call on Tuesday.

“Disney, Ford, Intel, Morgan Stanley, UPS, and Walmart were also among those notifying the White House that the consequences for US companies could be serious.”



