Trump’s Twitter goes by hand

The claim that US President Donald Trump will be deprived of the privileges given to world leaders on Twitter and his Twitter account may be closed after the presidential handover to be held on January 21 is on the agenda.

According to unofficial results, it was announced that US President Donald Trump, who lost the presidential election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, may also lose his Twitter account after the handover to take place on January 21.

According to the news in The Verge, after January 21, Donald Trump will no longer be able to benefit from some of the privileges Twitter offers to ‘world leaders’. The Twitter administration has also clearly confirmed that Trump will be subject to the rules applied to all other users after the handover, including blocking for violent and misleading content.

Speaking on the subject, a Twitter spokesperson said, “Twitter’s approach to leaders, candidates and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose whether to see what their leaders say or not. This means we can alert or restrict access to certain posts. This policy is about current world leaders and “It includes candidates, not civilians who are no longer in this post.”

Twitter and Facebook had put misleading content warnings on many of Trump’s posts since election night. US President Donald Trump has actively used Twitter during his candidacy and presidency, and it is known that he created the agenda with his posts here over the years.



