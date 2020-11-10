Trump’s Twitter account term of office can be deleted

Donald Trump lost his privileges in social networks when leaving the presidency of the United States, will his Twitter account be deleted?

Donald Trump’s Twitter account could be deleted when he is no longer president and loses the special privileges granted to those in power.

The Republican incumbent has yet to admit that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, beat him in the race for the White House despite the result being officially announced on Saturday.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election result was rigged and vowed to challenge the outcome in court, making a series of unsubstantiated allegations of fraud and cheating during vote counting.

Twitter censored several of the outgoing president’s tweets and tagged at least one, in which he accused Democrats of “trying to steal the election” and that it was “big time” as “misleading.”

He will be subject to the same scrutiny as any other user of the social media platform when President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office on January 20 of next year.

Donald Trump will lose privileges on Twitter

Twitter places “public interest” notices in some posts from world leaders, politicians and government officials who would normally break the rules, hiding them with a warning to users.

But this treatment would not apply to former job holders who become private citizens, meaning Trump may need to rethink his usual outbursts on social media.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement: “This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for public office, and not to private citizens when they no longer hold these positions.”

Under the policies of Facebook Inc, Trump’s posts would not be exempt from third-party review of the social network either. fact-checking partners.

The outgoing president is said to be “mobilizing his troops and preparing for war” in response to his electoral defeat.

Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

He is planning to reveal obituaries of deceased people who he says “voted” in the elections as part of a “campaign-style media operation,” according to reports.

But at least seven major television networks interrupted him during a surprising speech at the White House when he suggested he had won the presidency before the official decision.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., was also censored on Twitter after urging the father to “go to all-out war” over the outcome. But support appears to be lacking, and few Republicans are willing to publicly endorse Trump’s claims.



