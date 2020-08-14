Trump’s Tencent Decision Could Affect iPhone Sales

After Trump banned US companies from collaborating with Tencent, it began to wonder whether Apple will remove WeChat from the App Store. According to a survey, the vast majority of Chinese users may opt out of using iPhone for WeChat.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, took an unexpected decision last week (again), banning US companies from collaborating with Chinese technology giant Tencent. Tencent, better known as the publisher of PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile games, is actually a much larger technology company and also owns WeChat.

Although WeChat is mostly known as a messaging application, it is of great importance for Chinese smartphone users. With more than 1 billion active users per month, WeChat has many sub-services from digital payment to instant messaging translation and is an indispensable application especially for Chinese users.

When Apple removes WeChat from the App Store, it may lose sales in China

According to the world-renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is among the companies that will be most affected by Trump’s Tencent decision. Because Apple may have to remove WeChat from the App Store due to the decision in question, which leaves the company in a very difficult position against Chinese users.

A poll launched on Weibo, China’s local social media platform and rated by 1.2 million users, asked users which one to choose if they had to choose between Apple and WeChat. 95 percent of users stated that they will stop using iPhone for WeChat.

As the survey shows, Apple will lose a lot of users if it removes WeChat from the App Store. Moreover, considering that China is the world’s largest smartphone market and Apple hosts almost 1/3 of all iPhone sales, Apple is likely to lose nearly 30 percent of sales if WeChat is removed.

Still, it is not clear whether Trump’s decision will affect only the US operations of companies or their cooperation around the world. If global operations will be affected, we can say that Apple will go through a difficult process in the upcoming period.



