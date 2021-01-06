Trump’s supporters break through security and enter Congress building

Supporters of US President Donald Trump surrounded the Congress building, which gathered to approve the results of the presidential election, and some protesters broke through security and entered the Congress building.

When Trump called on them not to accept the election results, his supporters surrounded the Congress building, whereupon entrance and exit to the building was stopped.

All sessions in both the House of Representatives and the Senate were suspended after Trump supporters broke through the security and entered the building.

It was stated that the police used tear gas against the protesters outside the building.

Congress was convened to confirm that Joe Biden had won the election.

Following the recent events, an atmosphere of chaos occurred in the capital Washington DC.

It was also seen that some protesters gathered around the Congress had weapons.

Trump made a speech to his supporters gathered in Washington DC before the events and said “We will never give up, we will never accept” about the election results.

He baselessly repeated his claim that he won the elections against Joe Biden by a far greater margin than he had recorded against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

While Trump stated that his supporters could not be silenced, the demonstrators chanted “fight for Trump”.

“If Mike Pence does the right thing, we will win the election,” Trump said.

Trump previously said that Pence, who is also the chairman of the Senate, has the power to block the approval of Electoral College votes.

However, Pence stated in his statement that he would abide by his oath and that he would not prevent the process that would approve Biden becoming president.

It was reported that Pence was removed from the Congress building upon the latest developments.