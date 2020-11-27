Trump’s post on the murder of Iranian Fahrizade

US President Donald Trump drew attention to the death of the scientist by sharing the news about the assassination of Muhsin Fahrizade, one of the key figures in Iran’s nuclear program.

US President Trump, who frequently faced Iran during his presidency, shared the tweets of Israeli journalist Yossi Melman on the assassination of Fahrizade.

Trump’s, Melman’s both Hebrew and English, “According to reports from Iran, Muhsin Fahrizade was assassinated in Damavend, east of Tehran. He was the head of Iran’s secret nuclear program and sought by Mossad for years. It was noteworthy that he shared the message “psychologically and professionally, it is a big blow for Iran” with his followers.

לאחר הכחשות ממשלת אירן מודה רשמית כי פחירזאדה בכיר מדעני תכנית הגרעין שלה חוסל ליד טהרן. בהודעה רשמית משמרות המהפכה מספידים את מותו ומבטיחים "כמו בעבר" נקמה. הוא היה פרופ' לפיסיקה באוניברסיטת אמאם חוסיין, עמד בראש תכנית הגרעין הסודית שכונתה אמאד ו- SPND ובריג. גנרל (תא"ל) במשמרות — Yossi Melman (@yossi_melman) November 27, 2020

Trump’s posts on social media have been interpreted as supporting Fahrizade’s murder.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran according to reports in Iran. He was head of Iran’s secret military program and wanted for many years by Mossad. His death is a major psychological and professional blow for Iran.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran according to reports in Iran. He was head of Iran’s secret military program and wanted for many years by Mossad. His death is a major psychological and professional blow for Iran. — Yossi Melman (@yossi_melman) November 27, 2020

Fahrizade, one of the key figures in the Iranian nuclear program, died in the attack on his vehicle in Absederd district of Tehran province today.

In his presentation on the Iran nuclear program in April 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu specifically mentioned Fahrizade, who is known as the architect of the Iran nuclear program.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronot, Netanyahu pointed out that Israel played a role in the assassination of Fahrizade in the press conference he held on the issue.



