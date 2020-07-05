Trump’s new rival, rapper Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West has announced that he is a candidate in the US presidential election. Support came to West from Elon Musk.

Kanye West, a musician, songwriter, producer and fashion designer, announced in a statement on his social media account that he was a candidate for the US Presidential elections in November. West said in his statement, “We must fulfill the promises of America by believing in God, uniting our vision and building our future. I put my candidacy for the US Presidency. ”

FULL SUPPORT FROM ELON MUSK TO WEST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk supported the famous singer with the words “You have all my support”. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian shared his announcement with his US flag emoji and showed his support to his wife.



