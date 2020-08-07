Trump’s Ban on Chinese TikTok and WeChat

US President Donald Trump signed two decrees for Chinese apps named TikTok and WeChat. According to these decrees, US individuals and institutions will not be able to do anything with TikTok or WeChat. The decrees will be in effect 45 days later.

US President Donald Trump has been at war with China and Chinese companies for a while. In fact, the tension that sparked with the technology giant Huawei last year has deepened with each passing day and eventually spread to various internet channels. In fact, Donald Trump placed TikTok, which has recently become one of the most popular social networks, on the target board.

According to reports from the United States, Trump issued two new decrees today. These decrees are about the Chinese social network TikTok and WeChat, which has become China’s almost state-owned instant messaging app. According to the decrees, US people or institutions will not be able to do business with TikTok or WeChat in any way. This situation seems to disturb especially TikTok users.

In both of the decrees signed by Trump, it was mentioned that such Chinese-based practices threaten the USA. According to the information contained in the decrees, Chinese practices affect the US national security, economy and even foreign policy. This situation has led to a nationwide ban on doing business with TikTok and WeChat.

According to the statements made today, the decrees signed today will enter into force 45 days later. With the enactment of the decrees, US individuals and institutions will not be able to do any business with TikTok or WeChat. As we mentioned at the beginning of our news, this seems to be annoying especially for TikTok users.



