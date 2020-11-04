Trump’s Advisor: We win if legally cast votes are counted

US President Trump’s Campaign Advisor Stepien has announced that they will win the election if all the votes cast by legal means are counted.

A statement came from Donald Trump’s campaign team regarding the elections held yesterday in the USA and the results in critical states have not yet been clarified.

Stating that they believe they will win in critical states such as Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Stepien told reporters that the vote difference is around 1 percent in Wisconsin and that the votes can be counted again.

Underlining that the votes in the regions with the majority of Republican voters in many states are still at the counting stage, Stepien said, “We trust our data and our mathematics. If all the votes cast by legal means are counted, President Trump will win these elections.” said.



