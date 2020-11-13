Trump will speak for the first time since he was missing

Donald Trump will make his first public appearance since it was announced that he lost the 2020 U.S. election, will he admit defeat?

For the first time since he lost in the 2020 United States elections against Joe Biden, President Donald Trump will speak in public, but not precisely to announce his defeat, but will give reports related to health.

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks on Friday, November 13, on his administration’s efforts to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Operation Warp Speed.

Trump will speak at the Rose Garden at 4 p.m. ET, according to the White House. The event will mark Trump’s first in-person public comments in a week, and the first since NBC and other media outlets projected that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

The Operation Warp Speed ​​update also comes five days after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech announced that their leading candidate vaccine is more than 90% effective against Covid-19, according to preliminary phase three testing. .

Donald Trump had celebrated that breakthrough in a tweet in all caps, stating that it was “So Good News” and that the vaccine will be “Very soon.”

President-elect Biden offered a more measured response, noting that it would still be months before a vaccine could be distributed across the country.

STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Trump, without evidence, then accused the Food and Drug Administration of withholding the vaccine results until after the election to hurt his chances against Biden.

As we reported in Somagnews, Trump has refused to concede the election victory to Biden. For days, Trump has falsely claimed that he won the 2020 U.S. election and has launched a series of unsubstantiated conspiracies about widespread fraud, despite assurances from his own administration that no such fraud exists.



