Trump will have to answer under oath allegations of rape

The former president of the United States was accused of sexual abuse on different occasions; he would have to testify under oath.

Donald Trump was accused of committing sexual abuse against the writer E. Jean Carroll, who recalls that when he traveled to New York in a month of December, he went with a fashion consultant to buy a good outfit for one of the days “more important ”; face face to face with the man she claims, she raped her.

The writer and journalist hopes that day will be this year. The victim’s defense seeks to subpoena Trump in a defamation lawsuit that Carroll filed against the former president in November 2019 after he denied his allegation that he raped her at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. , information that we released in Somagnews.

Trump said he never met Carroll, he accused her of lying to sell her new book, adding: “She is not my type.”

“I’m living for the moment to go into that room and sit across from him,” Carroll told Reuters in an interview. “I think about it every day,” she added.

Donald Trump accused of sexual abuse

Carroll, 77, a former columnist for Elle magazine, is seeking relief for unspecified damages in her lawsuit and a retraction of Trump’s remarks.

It is one of two defamation cases involving sexual misconduct allegations against Trump that could move faster now that he is leaving the presidency.

While in office, Trump’s attorneys delayed the case in part arguing that the urgent duties of his office made it impossible to respond to civil lawsuits.

“The only barrier to proceeding with the civil suits was that he was the president,” said Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor and now an adjunct professor of clinical law at New York University School of Law.

“I think the judges will have the feeling that it is time to move forward on these cases,” said Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney.

An attorney for Trump and another representative for the former president did not respond to requests for comment.

Other lawsuits against Trump

Donald Trump is also sued for similar defamation of Summer Zervos, who is a former contestant on his reality show “The Apprentice.”

In 2016, Zervos accused Trump of sexual misconduct, saying she kissed him against her will at a 2007 meeting in New York and then touched her in a California hotel when the two met to discuss job opportunities. .

Trump denied the allegations and called Zervos a liar, prompting her to sue for defamation in 2017, seeking damages and a retraction.

Trump unsuccessfully tried to have the case dismissed, arguing that, as president, he was immune from lawsuits filed in state courts.

His attorneys appealed to the New York Court of Appeals, which is still considering the case. Zervos filed a motion in early February asking the court to resume the case now that Trump is not president.

Zervos and Carroll are among more than 20 women who publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct that they say occurred in the years leading up to the presidency.