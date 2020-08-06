Trump Will Be Ready Before Choices Of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a radio show, the US mantaarium said the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready before November 3, the election date.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump has insisted that the vaccine against the new coronavirus virus, COVID-19, could be ready “long before” the end of 2020, even before the election day in November.

In an interview with radio host Geraldo Rivera this Thursday, they asked him when the highly publicized “jab” of COVID-19 will be available to Americans, to which he replied that: “before the end of the year, it could be much earlier” .

When the announcer asked him if that meant “before November 3,” on election day, Trump tentatively accepted, expressing his assent on the ratings.

“I think in some cases, yes, possible before, but just then.”

Controversy over the promptness of the vaccine

Dubbed “Operation Warp Speed,” the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine has drawn the attention of the scientific community for dramatically reducing the timeline for development of a typical vaccine, which averages around a decade, requiring extensive safety testing, animal testing and monitoring of test subjects for adverse effects.

Even some of the nation’s most vociferous vaccine boosters have advised caution regarding the coronavirus vaccine, noting that previous attempts to develop punctures for viruses like SARS and MERS have not ended well for test subjects.

Operation Warp Speed ​​Director Moncef Slaoui of GlaxoSmithKline led that company’s vaccine division during the disastrous launch of the swine flu vaccine, which left many British children with permanent brain damage. Trump, however, has opted for the vaccine gold rush.

Geraldo’s show was the second time this week that he promised to have an injection available before the end of the year, following a press conference on Monday in which he insisted scientists were “balancing speed and safety” and “in way to have a vaccine “available this year, maybe long before the end of the year.”

Trump has also hinted that the military will administer the vaccine, sparking rumors that the “jab” will be mandatory.


