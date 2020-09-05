Trump: We’re looking very closely at the evidence

US President Donald Trump stated that they took a very close look at the evidence regarding the poisoning of Russian opposition Alexey Navalny and said, “Such an incident should never have happened. If that’s the case, it would make me very angry. ” said.

US President Trump made evaluations on the agenda at the press conference he held at the White House.

Trump, praising the economic performance of his administration and stating that his country has shown a very good fight against the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, said that there was an unused $ 300 billion in the budget and that he was considering distributing this money to American citizens as an aid to fight the epidemic in case of Congress’s approval. told.

“THAT LIMITS ME VERY”

Trump stated that they were working closely with Germany on the poisoning of the Russian opponent Navalniy and that they saw the consequences Germany had.

“Such an event should never have happened. We have not yet reached a definitive conclusion on this issue. We look very closely at the evidence. We work with all countries on the subject. If that’s the case, it makes me very angry. Normally, I get along well with Putin, but nobody has acted harder to Russia than me. If Germany is going to take a step against Russia in this regard, it is ok for me, but if Russia is found guilty in the end, I would not be very happy about it. ” used the expressions.

Trump, who argued that no previous administration was as harsh on Russia as he was, claimed that former President Barack Obama did nothing about Ukraine and that Russia would not be able to intervene in Ukraine that day if he was president.

“POISONING OF NAVALNIY IS AN UNACCEPTABLE SITUATION”

On the other hand, White House Spokesperson Aidan McEnany, in his daily press briefing, said, “We were very concerned about the results released yesterday regarding Navalniy. Navalniy’s poisoning is completely unacceptable. ” used the expressions.

McEnany emphasized that Russia is a country that has used similar chemicals before and that the United States will continue to work with its allies against Russia.

It was alleged that 44-year-old Russian opposition leader Navalniy, who was ill on the plane during his return from Siberia to Moscow in August, was poisoned with a substance mixed with his tea. Navalny was brought from Omsk to Berlin for treatment on a private plane on 22 August. Germany had announced that they were sure that the Russian opposition was definitely poisoned.

“VIRUS-INDUCED DEATHS IN CHINA MORE THAN US”

On the other hand, Trump argued that many countries are hiding virus-related deaths, saying that his administration is fighting very well against the Covid-19 outbreak. “For example, we know that virus-related deaths in China are more than we do, but they do not explain.” used the expression.

The President of the USA also asked a question about the vaccine that Russia is trying to develop, “I don’t know what Russia is doing, but our companies will set the standard in this regard.” replied in the form.



