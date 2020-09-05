Trump: we are investigating the poisoning of Alexei Navalny

“We look very closely at the evidence. Such an incident should never have happened. If this is the case, it would make me very angry,” said US President Trump, regarding the allegations that the Russian opponent Navalniy was poisoned.

US President Donald Trump made evaluations on the agenda at the press conference he held at the White House.

Trump, praising the economic performance of his administration and stating that his country has shown a very good fight against the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, said that there was an unused $ 300 billion in the budget and that he was considering distributing this money to American citizens as an aid to fight the epidemic if Congress got the approval. told.

‘Such an event should never have happened’

Speaking about the allegations that the Russian opponent Aleksey Navalnıy was poisoned, Trump said that they worked closely with Germany and saw the results of Germany.

Trump said, “Such an incident should never have happened. We have not yet come to a definite conclusion on this matter. We look very closely at the evidence. We are working with all the countries on the issue. If this is the case, it will make me very angry. Normally I get along with Putin, but no one is in Russia. “If Germany is going to take a step against Russia, it is okay for me, but if Russia is found guilty in the end, I would not be very happy about it.”

Claiming that no previous administration was as harsh on Russia as he was, Trump claimed that former President Barack Obama ‘did nothing about Ukraine’ and ‘if he was president, Russia would not be able to intervene in Ukraine that day’.

On the other hand, White House Spokesperson Aidan McEnany, in his daily press briefing, said, “We were very concerned about the results announced yesterday regarding Navalniy. Navalniy’s poisoning is completely unacceptable.”

McEnany claimed that ‘Russia is a country that has used similar chemicals before’ and stated that the United States will continue to work with its allies against Russia.

‘Covid-19 death toll in China is more than USA’

On the other hand, Trump suggested that many countries are hiding virus-related deaths, saying that his administration is fighting very well against the Covid-19 outbreak. Trump said, “For example, we know that virus-related deaths in China are more than we do, but they do not explain.”

The President of the USA also replied to a question about the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine developed by Russia, “I don’t know what Russia is doing, but our companies will set the standard in this regard.”



