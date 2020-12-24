Trump vetoes US Defense budget Act for 2021

Before leaving office, Donald Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021, calling it a “gift” to China.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021, calling it a “gift” to US adversaries, China and Russia, and fulfilling a veto promise if it does not repeal a law. which protects certain large technology companies from liability.

“My Administration recognizes the importance of the Act for our national security,” the president wrote to members of the House after vetoing the bill.

“Unfortunately, the Act does not include critical national security measures, includes provisions that do not respect our veterans and the history of our military, and contradicts my Administration’s efforts to put the United States first in our national security actions and foreign policy”.

In his letter, Donald Trump pointed to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 as a reason for the veto, arguing that not ending it “will make our intelligence virtually impossible to perform.”

Section 230 grants Internet companies liability protection that is not available for other forms of media. It says that they cannot be considered editors or speakers of information published on their platforms by third parties.

Protect sites, including Facebook and Parler, from lawsuits if they allow their users to share controversial or critical speeches, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. It does not protect users from being responsible for their own posts.

Trump would have warned the veto

Trump warned on Dec. 1 that he would veto the bill if it did not include a repeal of Section 230.

He also disagreed with the language of the NDAA that would require “the renaming of certain military facilities.” Those provisions would phase out Confederate names.

In addition, he argued that the NDAA is directly opposed to one of his main foreign policy goals: to bring more American troops home, calling it “unconstitutional” to replace his authority as commander-in-chief.

“I am opposed to endless wars, as is the American public. However, despite bipartisan objections, this law is intended to restrict the president’s ability to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea,” continued the President of the United States. United.

High-ranking Democrats criticized the veto

“Donald Trump just vetoed a raise for our troops so we can defend dead Confederate traitors,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted. ”

Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement moment that he expected Congress to override the president’s veto. The bipartisan plan was previously approved with veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate.

Although Trump called it a “gift” to China and Russia, nearly $ 7 billion in the bill is for a new “Pacific Deterrence Initiative” to tackle a rising China, which the Pentagon said some of the Additional weapons funded in the bill are plans.

The United States Navy has at least one ballistic missile submarine in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at all times. Destination packages on these ships include cities and bases in Russia, as well as China. For months now it has the “largest marina in the world.”



