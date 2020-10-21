Trump turns out to have an account in a Chinese bank

The New York Times wrote that Trump has an account in a Chinese bank. A Trump spokesperson said the account was opened “to explore the potential of hospitality businesses in Asia”.

According to the New York Times (NYT) newspaper published in the USA, President Donald Trump admitted that he has an account in a Chinese bank.

The newspaper wrote that taxes were paid to China in 2013 and 2015 from the account of Trump International Hotels Management.

A Trump spokesperson said the account was opened “to explore the potential of hospitality businesses in Asia”.

Trump, who is strongly against US companies doing business with China, started a trade war between the two countries.

The New York Times announced the existence of the account after it reached Trump’s tax records. These records contain financial information about both Trump and his company.

‘He only paid $ 750 tax in the USA’

The NYT had previously announced that it only paid $ 750 income tax in the US in 2016 and 2017, when Donald Trump was president.

According to the newspaper, 188 thousand 561 dollars were paid in this country from the account in the Chinese bank.

Trump criticizes his rival Joe Biden’s Chinese policies ahead of the presidential election on November 3.

The Donald Trump administration specifically targets Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s trade relations with China.

Alan Garten, one of Trump’s attorneys, told NYT that Trump International Hotels Management has opened an account in a Chinese bank that also has branches in the US to pay local taxes.

“No deal, transaction, or other business activity has been made, and there has been no movement on the account since 2015. Although the account is still open, it has not been used for any other purpose,” Garten said.

Trump has businesses both in the US and other countries. These include chains of golf facilities and five-star hotels in Scotland and Ireland.

Trump has bank accounts in China, the UK, and Ireland, according to the New York Times.

Trump announced in August that he wanted to offer tax incentives to US companies to move their factories from China.

The President of the USA also threatened that the contracts of companies operating in China with the US government would be canceled.

Trump said in a speech that he promised to create jobs for 10 million people in 10 months “We will end our dependence on China”.

The newspaper’s tax records indicate that Trump has invested at least 192,000 dollars over the years in five small companies established to buy projects in China.

In the records of these companies, it is seen that at least 97 thousand 400 dollars have been spent until 2018 for tax payments and other fees.

However, in the USA, it is stated that the President’s plans for China are carried out through Trump International Hotels Management, which is directly owned by THC China.



