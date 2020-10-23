Trump to vote early in Florida on Saturday

President Donald Trump will vote early next Saturday in Palm Beach (Florida), where his luxurious Mar-a-Lago complex is located, since his electoral residence is in that state, the White House reported Thursday.

The press secretary of the Presidency, Judd Deere, said in a statement that Trump intends to vote in person when he is in Palm Beach, where last year he transferred his legal residence, which he previously had at his home in New York.

In Florida, one of the states in which the closest duel is expected between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, it is possible to vote early since last Monday for the elections on November 3.

While Trump votes in Palm Beach, his predecessor in office, Barack Obama, will be in Miami campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence also plans to vote early and in person this Friday in his home state of Indiana.

The Trump and Pence campaign, who trail their Democratic rivals, Biden and Kamala Harris in the polls, have been encouraging their supporters to vote early.

More than 35 million voters have already cast their early vote, which represents a record of participation by this procedure at this stage of the electoral campaign.

However, there is concern among voters about possible problems in the processing of votes by mail, a procedure that has also increased in these elections due to the covid-19 pandemic, and about which Trump has sown doubts.

Despite the fact that experts have reiterated that there is no proof of this, President Trump insists that voting by mail could lead to widespread fraud.



