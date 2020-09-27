Trump supporters identify oppressor in Yorba Linda

A woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly drove her car against a group of Donald Trump supporters in a counter-protest in Southern California.

The demonstration dubbed “Caravan for Justice” was intended to be a peaceful protest in the city of Yorba Linda, some 35 miles east of Los Angeles, on Saturday afternoon but quickly turned into a confrontation of insults and shoving when supporters of the President Trump.

Tatiana Turner, 40, was leaving the Yorba Linda Public Library parking lot during the protest when she allegedly drove her car through an intersection and struck a man and a woman, Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

“Approximately 30 minutes after the protests began, we began receiving reports of physical altercations that occurred between the two protest groups, including at least one individual who was pepper-sprayed by another protester,” authorities explained in a statement.

Authorities declared the demonstration illegal after more people arrived, acts of violence broke out, and “reports that people within the crowd had weapons.”

The alleged outrage occurred just when the order was given to disperse the demonstration.

The car struck two people, a man and a woman, and both suffered “serious injuries”. Both are expected to survive, authorities said. The victims were Trump sympathizers.



