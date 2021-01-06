Trump supporters break into Congress building in USA (curfew declared in Washington).

In the USA, the Congress session, where the delegate votes determined according to the presidential election results on November 3, 2020, will be counted and the results will be officially registered, shortly after the start of the Congressional session, Trump’s supporters crossed the police barricade and entered the Congress building. Following the events, the US Congress building was closed and a curfew was declared in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence, who led the session in the capacity of “Senate President”, was removed from the building for security reasons. President Trump called on his supporters to “support the police, stay peaceful”.

A group of protesters who demonstrated in support of Donald Trump in Washington, the US capital, crossed the police barricade and entered the Congress building.

Trump supporters are protesting outside the Congress building as the Congress session continues in Washington, where Electoral College votes are counted and the results of the presidential election on 3 November 2020 are official.

When a group of demonstrators crossed the police barricade and entered the Congress building, the police intervened with tear gas. Guns were drawn to prevent protesters inside the congress building.

MIKE PENCE, REMOVED FROM THE BUILDING FOR SECURITY

On the other hand, the Senate evaluating the objection to the election results in Arizona, suspended the session due to the events. The congress building was closed.

It was learned that Vice President Mike Pence, who led the session in the capacity of “Senate President”, was removed from the building for security reasons.

A BAN TO THE STREET HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED A

curfew was declared in the city after 18:00 local time due to the events in Washington, the capital of the USA.

CALL FROM TRUMP

US President Donald Trump called on his supporters to “support the police, stay peaceful”.

MESSAGE FROM PENCE “NO ONE SIDED ACTING AUTHORITY”

Addressing his supporters in Washington shortly before the session, Trump argued that Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the session, should “refuse delegate votes, but return it to be re-registered in favor of Republicans”.

US Vice President Mike Pence stated that he does not have the authority to act “unilaterally” at the Congress session, where the delegate votes determined according to the presidential election results on November 3, 2020 will be counted and the results will be officially registered.

Pence issued a written statement against Trump’s calls to “do what is necessary, contest the election results”.

“My oath to uphold and defend the Constitution prevents me from claiming unilateral authority to decide which Electoral Council vote will be counted,” Pence said, publishing the statement minutes before the congress session. used the expression.

Underlining that he has no power to challenge the Electoral College votes, Pence said, “No vice president in US history has claimed such a right.” shared his knowledge.

THE FIRST OBJECTION OF THE REPUBLICANTS TO ARIZONA VOTE OF STATE A

few minutes after the session began, Arizona, one of the critical states of the election,

After the petition of appeal, signed by more than one person from the Senate and the House of Representatives, reached the chairmanship of the session, the session was suspended for 2 hours of discussion.

After the discussion, a vote will be held on whether the objection will be accepted, and then the Congress will return to a joint session and continue counting the votes of the delegates.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE JOINT SESSION?

In the joint session that started under these political discussions, the votes of the delegates of each state in the Selection Committee on 14 December 2020 will be presented in sealed envelopes to Pence.

Pence needs to open the envelopes in alphabetical order and read for which presidential candidate the delegate votes in individual states are being cast.

According to the rules of the congress, if at least one person from each wing objects to this procedure, then the Senate and the House of Representatives will discuss the matter within themselves.

After this 2-hour discussion session, a vote will be held in both wings of the Congress regarding whether the objections will be accepted or not. In order for the objection to be accepted, the absolute majority of both wings must win the vote.

As Democrats are in the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate accepts that more than one Republican name Joe Biden won the elections, it is expected to continue the main section where the “votes of the delegates will be counted” and the election results will be registered in favor of Biden.

US President Trump has been calling on Republican Congress members for a long time to challenge the election results and not register the results on January 6.

Following the controversial presidential elections held on 3 November 2020, 538 delegates across the country cast their votes on December 14, 2020, while Democratic candidate Biden won the elections with 306 delegates.