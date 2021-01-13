Trump son asks Elon Musk to create a social network

Businessman Donald Trump Jr., the son of the still president of the United States, Donald Trump, asked another entrepreneur in the country to create an alternative social network “to save freedom of expression”.

The idea was aimed specifically at Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and formalized in an Instagram post. “If anyone is supposed to do this, then I imagine he can. If Elon Musk can send people into space by private means, I’m sure he can come up with a social network that is not biased. I think there are many Americans who would love and they would support it wholeheartedly, “says the post. Trump Jr. says he wants a social network that deals with hate speech and violence from “really neutral referees and fact-checkers.”

Trump’s son’s request involves not only banning his father from Twitter and Facebook services, as well as a suspension on YouTube. There is also the end of support for Parler, a social network widely used by the conservative public and which was said in favor of freedom of expression. Amazon cut service to the platform after the invasion of the Capitol last week and is now being sued by the company.

What does Musk think of that?

So far, Elon Musk has not commented on the request and has never been interested in building a social network from scratch. However, he has already commented on his Twitter profile about the control power of traditional platforms.

“Many people will be very unhappy with the big technology companies of the West Coast if they are in practice the judges of freedom of expression,” wrote the executive on Monday (11), referring to the companies that control the big platforms today .