Trump says he wants to elect a judge in the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he wants the Supreme Court to have its nine members as soon as possible in case the justices have to decide on challenges to the November presidential election.

“I think this will end up in the Supreme Court and I think it’s very important that we have nine justices,” Trump said after a meeting with a group of Republican state attorneys general where they discussed electoral issues.

The president said that having a four-way tie in the Supreme Court “is not a good situation” and considered that a ninth judge would avoid something like that.

His political opponents believe that what the president wants is to put an ally in the highest judicial body of the country to ensure that the resolution of any political dispute is favorable to him.

“Donald Trump knows the only way to stay president is to steal the election,” tweeted The Lincoln Project, an organization of Republicans seeking to stop Trump’s reelection.

Some legal analysts caution that the process should not be rushed in the face of such a tight and tense election date.

“Supreme Court justices serve for life and make decisions that impact all Americans,” the League of Women Voters said in a statement. “They require a thorough investigative process that is transparent to the American people. Such a process would be undermined if rushed. ”

Trump has said he will announce the name of his nominee to fill the position of the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 5 p.m. ET next Saturday. The president added that he expects the Senate, with a Republican majority, to confirm his election before the November 3 elections. And his party’s senators are already lining up to support him.



